September 21, 2021

ANOTHER TERM FOR PRIME MINISTER ZOOLANDER: Canada election: Trudeau stays in power but Liberals fall short of majority.

UPDATE: Trudeau wanted a strong mandate to take the country on a drastic turn to the left. He didn’t get one. “In the six years of his government, Trudeau has distracted the country with a ludicrously alarmist view of climate change and a preposterously self-important notion of how much difference Canada, with its minuscule carbon footprint and generally high ecological standards, can make. To this end he has persecuted Canada’s greatest industry (oil and gas) unmercifully and driven large sections of Western Canada to contemplate the possible deliverance of separation.”