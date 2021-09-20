September 20, 2021

IT’S SEPSIS AWARENESS MONTH: What to Know About Treating Sepsis. “Nearly 270,000 people in the U.S. die each year as a result of sepsis, and one-third of people who die in a hospital have sepsis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Flashback: Sepsis causes more deaths worldwide than previously thought.

Related: Vitamin C infusion may reduce sepsis death risk. It sounds like this is just vitamin C, not the vitamin and steroids cocktail that has been so successful elsewhere.

Neither of these is mentioned in the not-very-informative article linked at the top.