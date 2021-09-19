September 19, 2021

ROGER SIMON: The Democrats War on Blacks Keeps Growing in the Pandemic.

War on blacks?

Okay, consider the next—if anything more horrible because more deliberate—example.

In their alacrity to punish Southern red states, our federal government is restricting the monoclonal antibody treatments given those states. Who suffers the most from this? Who may well die from this?

Again, the black community—where these treatments are most needed. Joel Pollak puts it succinctly over on Breitbart.com:

“President Joe Biden’s decision to cut deliveries of monoclonal antibodies to southeastern states, in what critics have called a politically-motivated effort to punish Republican states, could end up sentencing black people to death from coronavirus.”

Is this sadism or stupidity on the part of our president? An argument can be made for both.