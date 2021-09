JOE BIDEN’S PRESIDENCY IS HANGING BY A THREAD AS RADICALS AND MODERATES GO TO WAR: “There would still be a chance to salvage the situation if Joe Biden’s popularity was on the rise, not languishing in the 40s. But why should Democratic House members in competitive races in 2022 do any favors for a president who’s likely to drag them down to defeat if they appear to be too close to him?”