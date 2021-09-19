September 19, 2021

HANNAH COX: Nicki Minaj Is Right: Individual Autonomy Matters. “It is worth noting that many of Minaj’s detractors are the same people who advocate for Black women, but it seems when a member of that group breaks with them ideologically, they are quick to condemn them. Minaj is right to want to do her own research and make the decisions she thinks best for her own body. No matter where one falls on the issues of the vaccine, one thing is certain: we the people have been misled by our government consistently over the past year.”

Yeah, it would be easier to trust them if they weren’t, you know, big fat liars.