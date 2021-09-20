September 20, 2021

WELL, THESE DAYS “THE MEDIA” AND “AMERICANS” ARE DISJOINT SETS: Americans mourn the dead in Afghanistan, even as the media move on. “Many in the media mistakenly believe people are now upset about Afghanistan because of politics or because they believed we should have stayed. They think all this will go away because they have stopped covering it. They believe Americans will turn away from the imagery of Afghan women being beaten for demanding their rights or of American citizens trapped, helpless, in what can only be described as a hellish existence. They could not be more wrong.”

To be fair, by downplaying the Afghanistan debacle, the press is just doing what it sees as its job.



