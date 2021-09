THE POWER OF NONCOMPLIANCE:

Your regular reminder that there is no such thing as government power.

When even 3-5% of the population simply says "no", government is hopelessly outnumbered.

This was a protest of lockdowns in Australia. Police told them to go home.

They said "no".pic.twitter.com/WFffzehyL7

— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) September 18, 2021