September 19, 2021

COLLUSION: Chinese Major-General worked with fired scientist at Canada’s top infectious disease lab. “The joint research conducted by Major-General Chen Wei and former Canadian government lab scientist Xiangguo Qiu indicates that co-operation between the Chinese military and scientists at the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) went much higher than was previously known. The People’s Liberation Army is the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party.”

I suspect that one reason we’re hearing such muted criticism of the Chinese over the Covid debacle is that so much of the western “public health” community was in bed with them. I also suspect that this isn’t by accident, but by design.