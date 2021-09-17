September 17, 2021

NO ON BOOSTERS: FDA Panel Wants to Deny Adults the Right to Decide How Much COVID Protection They Want. “The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisory panel recommended against approving Pfizer/​BioNTech booster vaccinations for the general population aged 16 and above. The boosters are currently only approved for immunocompromised individuals and patients in nursing homes—patients who are more vulnerable than the general population to get breakthrough infections that result in hospitalization or death.”