September 18, 2021

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SAYS VOTERS WERE RIGHT TO RETAIN NEWSOM, CALLS GOP FIELD ‘DISASTROUS:’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became California’s governor in 2003 after a recall, said he was relieved that Gavin Newsom kept his job.

“I think voters made the right decision,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview on Wednesday, the day after Democratic Gov. Newsom beat the recall. “It’s better to stay with someone who you know what they’re going to do, rather than someone who comes in wacky and is changing everything around.”

Still, the Republican added he was hopeful that the special election was a “wake-up call” for Newsom that “makes him perform better.”