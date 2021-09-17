September 17, 2021

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Biden’s Drone War in Afghanistan Seems to Be Killing More Civilians Than Terrorists. “On Friday, the Pentagon admitted that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed 10 civilians, not ISIS-K terrorists, as was originally claimed.”

More here: Pentagon acknowledges Aug. 29 drone strike in Afghanistan was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians. “The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of a white Toyota sedan struck by the drone’s Hellfire missile were most likely water bottles, and a secondary explosion in the courtyard in a densely populated Kabul neighborhood where the attack took place was probably a propane or gas tank, officials said. In short, the car posed no threat at all, investigators concluded…Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said that the missile was launched because the military had intelligence suggesting a credible, imminent threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where U.S. and allied troops were frantically trying to evacuate people. General Milley later called the strike ‘righteous.’”