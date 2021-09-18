September 18, 2021

LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND SOCIALIST: AOC: A closet capitalist.

Just so we’re all on the same page: Ocasio-Cortez, who trades on a carefully crafted “working class” image, indulged herself this week in an exclusive party infamous for its extravagant displays of power and wealth. She attended wearing a “Tax the rich” designer dress borrowed from the upper-crust girlfriend of the billionaire Seagram heir. The congresswoman, whose admission was waived by the taxpayer-subsidized Met, also showed up to the event toting a customized $995 “Tax the rich” handbag, likewise provided by the Canadian-born designer.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office then responded to criticism of her presence at the gala by sending an email hawking her own “Tax the Rich”-branded merchandise. Now, Ocasio-Cortez’s designer friend is using the congresswoman’s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, including a photo, to advertise $995 “Tax the rich”-branded handbags.

Everyone involved is making a profit. Well, everyone except for the working-class people Ocasio-Cortez claims to represent.

I’m not even mad. This is the grift in its purest form.