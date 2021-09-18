September 18, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Data Study: 18 Months of Ammo Sales during a Pandemic, Protests, and the Biden Presidency.

To give a pre-pandemic baseline of sorts, over the past 18 months our overall sales have increased as follows:

590% increase in revenue

604% increase in transactions

271% increase in site traffic

77% increase in conversion rate

This data is from February 23, 2020 – August 23, 2021, when compared to the previous 18 months (August 24, 2018 – February 22, 2020).