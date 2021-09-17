September 17, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Thousands of Migrants Huddle in Squalid Conditions Under Texas Bridge: The temporary camp in Del Rio has grown with staggering speed in recent days during a massive surge in migration that has overwhelmed the authorities.

To be fair, the authorities at the top want us to be overwhelmed. Still it’s bad:

Thousands of migrants were crowded under a bridge outside the border community of Del Rio on Thursday, part of a massive surge in migration across the Rio Grande this week that has overwhelmed the authorities and caused significant delays in processing the arrivals. The U.S. Border Patrol said that more than 9,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, were being held in a temporary staging area under the Del Rio International Bridge as agents worked as quickly as they could to process them. The temporary camp has grown with staggering speed in recent days, from just a few hundred people earlier in the week. The authorities and city officials said they expected thousands more to cross the ankle-deep river between Mexico and Del Rio in coming days.

But hey, no coverage, no problem: FAA grounds Fox News drones near where thousands of migrants are sheltering under a bridge. That’s an abuse of authority, by all appearances. “The FAA’s website said the temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the Del Rio Port of Entry and the International Bridge was put in place for ‘special security reasons,’ but did not elaborate.”

Trying to secure the Biden Administration from the consequences of its disastrous policies is certainly special.