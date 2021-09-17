September 17, 2021

MATT TAIBBI, NADINE STROSSEN, AND AMNA KHALID RESPOND TO NPR’S SMARTY-PANTS ATTACK ON FREE SPEECH. On FIRE’s excellent podcast, So To Speak. (Or catch it on YouTube if you love Google.) Yes, I know, “government-owned station attacks rights of people opposed to government” is one of those dog-bites-man stories, but the level of smugness NPR brings to the table (“Harpsichord music will tell people something is old and therefore dumb, hyuk yuk yuk”) has to be some of the weirdest kind of propaganda known to man.