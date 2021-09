MASKLESS SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR BREAKS HEALTH ORDER, SEEN PARTYING WITH BLM CO-FOUNDER AT NIGHTCLUB.

As Stephen Kruiser suggested: Let’s Start Jailing Lawmakers Who Violate Their Own COVID Restrictions. “Imagine the pure, poetic justice of seeing Newsom, Cuomo, and some of the other Hitler youth (stole that from Animal House) cooling their heels in a holding cell after being caught with their masks off and their pants down.”