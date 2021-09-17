September 17, 2021

THAT WAS THE WEEK THAT WAS:

Shot: AOC wears ‘Tax the Rich’ dress to Met Gala.

—The New York Post, Monday.

Chaser: SALT Break Would Erase Most of House’s Tax Hikes for Top 1%.

High-earning taxpayers would face much smaller tax hikes — or even cuts — if Democrats decide to restore the federal deduction for state and local taxes in legislation that’s now moving through the House.

If the SALT deduction were fully reinstated, the top 1% of taxpayers — those earning at least $401,601 — would face a tax increase less than half as large as that if the current cap on the write-off were retained, according to data from the right-leaning Tax Foundation.

* * * * * * * *

The figures shed light on a key debate among House Democrats over how to address the politically important tax break that benefits residents of Democratic strongholds, including New York, New Jersey and California. The tax portion of the economic legislation that passed the House Ways and Means Committee earlier this week omitted any plans to address SALT, instead leaving the issue to be negotiated by Democratic leaders.