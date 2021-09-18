September 18, 2021

USCCR’s REPORT ON MATERNAL MORTALITY: In its report released this week, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights tries to make the case that racial disparities in maternal mortality are caused by racism. As one of my colleagues put it, “Black women are treated differently in the maternity ward than others in terms of being listened to, and recognized as custodians of their own care, and advocates of their own care.” In my dissenting statement, I point out that Hispanic and Asian mothers have lower rates of maternal mortality than white mothers. Make of that what you will.