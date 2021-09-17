September 17, 2021

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Wyoming to ask US to lift Yellowstone grizzly protections. “Wyoming will ask the federal government to remove its protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region and permit the region’s three states to manage and potentially allow hunting of the big bruins in certain areas, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday. . . . The Fish and Wildlife Service considers Yellowstone’s grizzlies ‘biologically recovered.’ The Yellowstone region’s population has rebounded from about 100 in 1975, when they were first listed, to as many as 1,000 today. As they’ve recovered in number, the bears have been showing up ever farther and more frequently away from their core habitat in and near Yellowstone National Park.”

The good news is that if people shoot at them now and then, they’ll become much more shy of people.