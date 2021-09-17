«
»

September 17, 2021

SCIENCE! Brown suspends in-person gatherings despite nearly 98% vaccination rate, no COVID outbreak. “Vaccinated students have also been told to wear masks inside their off-campus residences except when eating alone”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.