September 17, 2021
SCIENCE! Brown suspends in-person gatherings despite nearly 98% vaccination rate, no COVID outbreak. “Vaccinated students have also been told to wear masks inside their off-campus residences except when eating alone”
SCIENCE! Brown suspends in-person gatherings despite nearly 98% vaccination rate, no COVID outbreak. “Vaccinated students have also been told to wear masks inside their off-campus residences except when eating alone”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.