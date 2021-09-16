September 16, 2021

HE SHOULD NOT MERELY BE FIRED, HE SHOULD BE COURT-MARTIALED. Gen. Milley must go for subverting civilian control of the military. “The most grimly amusing thing about these reports is that they come after four years of tedious self-aggrandizing lectures from journalists and liberal politicians about the sacredness of our ‘norms.'”

The funny thing is, it was presumably meant to reassure the Chinese, but they certainly wouldn’t believe such a promise, which they might make, but would never honor, themselves.