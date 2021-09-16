September 16, 2021

CAYMAN’S EXTENDED SHUTDOWN HAS FAILED TO STOP THE DISEASE, BUT HAS COST THOUSANDS OF JOBS: Cayman’s tourism leaders condemn delay in reopening.

Tourism business leaders have condemned government’s decision to delay the reopening of the border, claiming it is not based on scientific evidence and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of Caymanians.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association released a statement Wednesday expressing dismay at the “indefinite pause in the reopening plan and continued closure of the borders”.

It recommends measures such as vaccine mandates, rapid testing and contact tracing, which it claims would be more effective and sustainable means of controlling the threat of the coronavirus.

CITA argues that COVID-19 is already in the community and that Cayman, like the rest of the world, must learn to live with it and manage those risks.