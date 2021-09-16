«
»

September 16, 2021

HOT, HOT, HOT!:  The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has released its report on racial disparities in maternal mortality.  The report claims, among other things, that (1) mothers today are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers were a generation ago; (2) racism is a root cause.  My dissent shows why neither claim is makes sense. 

Maternal mortality is a fashionable topic on the Left.  Here in San Diego County, there was recently a billboard/poster campaign to alert African-American mothers that they were more likely than white mothers to die in child birth “because of racism.”  Go figure.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:55 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.