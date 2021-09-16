September 16, 2021

HOT, HOT, HOT!: The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has released its report on racial disparities in maternal mortality. The report claims, among other things, that (1) mothers today are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers were a generation ago; (2) racism is a root cause. My dissent shows why neither claim is makes sense.

Maternal mortality is a fashionable topic on the Left. Here in San Diego County, there was recently a billboard/poster campaign to alert African-American mothers that they were more likely than white mothers to die in child birth “because of racism.” Go figure.