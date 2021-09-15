September 15, 2021

DUCK AND WEAVE: Pentagon dodges questions on Milley phone calls: ‘I can’t speak to specifics.’

Related: They wanted a coup all along. “I am not surprised by the news that the head of the Pentagon, Generalissimo ‘White Rage’ Milley conspired with Red China and fellow officers to block President Donald John Trump. Appalled, yes. Disgusted, yes. Hoping for a sentence of 20 years of hard labor, yes. But surprised? Nope because this is what Washington wanted all along. The American press called for a military coup months before President Trump was elected!”