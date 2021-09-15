September 15, 2021

CLAWING BACK HEALTH CARE: Gov’t moves to go back on rule allowing Medicare to cover ‘breakthrough’ devices.

The federal agency that operates Medicare is officially going back on a rule change it finalized earlier this year under former President Donald Trump that would have allowed the health program to cover the costs of “breakthrough” medical devices.

In January, before President Joe Biden took office, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services moved to implement the rule change as a measure to give American seniors quicker access to “innovative” medical devices.

The rule was part of the agency’s “Unleashing Innovation and Patients Over Paperwork” initiative.