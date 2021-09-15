Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
COLLUSION: Several Pentagon officers present in Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify ag…
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: Breaking: Newsom Survives Recall By Attacking Trump Voters….
»
September 15, 2021
NO MATTER WHAT, HE LOOKS BAD:
GEN. MILLEY: A TRAITOR, OR NOT?
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 12:05 am
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE