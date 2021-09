THE POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT’S WORST NIGHTMARE ALLIANCE:

Flashback: A black Tea Party? How Black Lives Matter echoes the right.

I can’t find it now, but I remember a heartwarming video where Black Lives Matter people showed up at a Tea Party rally — or maybe it was the other way around — and they found lots of common ground.

BLM as a movement is a scam — and the Tea Party wound up attracting a lot of grifters too — but the underlying core of both has something real.