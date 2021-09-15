September 15, 2021

JOE BIDEN WANTED TO LET EVERYONE KNOW HE’S NO FAN OF THE ‘F**K JOE BIDEN’ CHANT…ON 9/11:

For all the talk about Donald Trump having a thin skin, Joe Biden is probably worse. It was the 20th anniversary of the heinous 9/11 attacks this weekend—and he decided to make it all about himself. He obviously knows about the “f**k Joe Biden” chants heard at college football across the country. He’s also obviously seen more than a sign or two from Trump supporters as he visited disaster-struck portions of the country after Hurricane Ida. Inflation is rising. Job creation is in the toilet. And we still have Americans trapped in Afghanistan. He also can’t get his protocols or his advice straight on COVID.

But Joe had previously signed off approvingly on politicizing sports — just last month, in fact: Biden Takes A Knee, Calls Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Storm SJWs America’s Finest. “At the close of remarks, the president wandered back and forth across the stage before taking a knee in front of the [Women’s National Basketball Association champion Seattle Storm], provoking laughter. It was certainly not the type of behavior befitting of a president.”

As Glenn wrote on September 11th, the “f**k Joe Biden” chants “seems to be happening all over. It’s amusing to see Democrats respond by demanding respect for the office, and the separation of politics and sport. Too late guys. Enjoy the new rules you made.”