September 14, 2021

RULING CLASS PRIVILEGE: COVID rules are for serfs, not celebrities: None of the passes given to the elite apply to us plebs.

I think this is the most evocative photo from the Met Gala:

Note Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) festooned with “Equal Rights” as she stands maskless in front of identically-dressed underlings who, unlike the celebrity guests, are all wearing masks. And the underlngs are all in black, down to the masks. At least the Handmaids get to wear red.

