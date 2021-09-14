September 14, 2021

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Nevada Dems Violated State’s Mask Mandate at 9/11 Costume Party Honoring Casino Billionaire.

Two senior Nevada Democrats violated the state’s indoor mask mandate by attending a costume party on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) and Rep. Susie Lee (D., Nev.) decked out in boxing gear while attending a benefit gala honoring billionaire Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of casino magnate Steve Wynn. Neither politician was wearing a mask, even though Steve Sisolak, Nevada’s Democratic governor, had imposed an indoor mask mandate that went into effect the previous day.

The Democratic lawmakers were wearing personalized boxing robes—Rosen’s, for example, reads “Jolting Jacky”—while schmoozing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, an “urban chic” venue that mandates “all guests … wear masks while indoors on property.”