September 13, 2021

WOULD IT NOT BE EASIER FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER? Poll: Democrats see Trump supporters, unvaccinated as more dangerous than Taliban, China.

Not surprisingly, the party whose organizing method is “the moral equivalent of war” views American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head. And as the past month has illustrated, they’re far more focused on fighting against American people and industries, rather than Middle Eastern terrorists.

But why is the Democratic Party such a cesspit of racism? “They’re Experimenting On Us” — Why Black New Yorkers Don’t Trust The Vaccine.