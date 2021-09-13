September 13, 2021

THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: “Fuck Joe Biden!” chants proliferate across campuses.

Democrats want to treat Republicans like terrorists.

“A failure of memory and nerve.”

Britain gives up on Vax Passports.

“Five years ago, Hillary showed up drunk at the annual 9/11 commemoration and had to be escorted to her van. Today, Biden said hold my ice cream and topped that ignoble moment.”

The Pandemic Economy’s Wealth Transfer from the Working Class to the Well-Off.

More children in Chicago have been shot than died of Covid.

Revealed: 26 out of the 27 Lancet scientists who trashed theory that Covid leaked from a Chinese lab have links to Wuhan researchers.

All the world’s problems in a single photo.

Trump makes surprise visit to New York Police and Firefighters on 9/11.