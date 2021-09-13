September 13, 2021

CHANGE? Andrew Yang, Democrat Who Endorsed Joe Biden, To Start New Political Party. “It’s unclear whether Yang has already left the Democratic Party — which he identified with during his rise to prominence — or what role he sees the new party playing in politics going forward.”

It’s clear to me, even though I don’t agree with Yang on much of anything.

Nationally, Democrats are in complete thrall to their craziest supporters and more corrupt and incompetent leadership, and Yang doesn’t seem to be crazy, incompetent, or corrupt.