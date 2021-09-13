September 13, 2021

A YEAR LATE: A Year After Sending Cops To A Kid’s Home, A Colorado Springs School District Apologizes.

Widefield School District 3 handed the apology letter last month to the parents of 13-year-old Isaiah Elliott. CPR News obtained a copy.

It says, in part, “The District deeply regrets the impact this incident had on the Elliotts, and apologizes to Isaiah for any embarrassment or discomfort he may have experienced.”

On Aug. 27, 2020, as students, educators and parents across the state adjusted to pandemic remote learning, an art teacher spotted what she believed to be a toy gun on Isaiah Elliott’s screen.

The incident led to his suspension — which has since been reversed — and to school leaders sending two school resource officers to the boy’s home.