September 12, 2021
THEY’RE NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO JUST CARE TOO MUCH. THEY’RE AWFUL PEOPLE.
Well, if they do as badly against the American right as they’ve done against Muslim extremists, Alex Jones will be occupying the White House soon.
THEY’RE NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO JUST CARE TOO MUCH. THEY’RE AWFUL PEOPLE.
Well, if they do as badly against the American right as they’ve done against Muslim extremists, Alex Jones will be occupying the White House soon.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.