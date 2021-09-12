«
»

September 12, 2021

THEY’RE NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO JUST CARE TOO MUCH. THEY’RE AWFUL PEOPLE.

Well, if they do as badly against the American right as they’ve done against Muslim extremists, Alex Jones will be occupying the White House soon.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:25 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.