«
»

September 13, 2021

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING, BESIDES EVERYONE WITH A BRAIN? Upstate New York hospital won’t deliver babies after unvaccinated staff quit.

Related: Howie Carr: Biden has gall to tell us his ‘patience is wearing thin.’

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.