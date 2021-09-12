September 12, 2021

DON SURBER: “Five years ago, Hillary showed up drunk at the annual 9/11 commemoration and had to be escorted to her van. Today, Biden said hold my ice cream and topped that ignoble moment.”

Plus:

But why are they wearing masks? They have all been vaccinated.

This Pandemic Panic theater is the silliest thing in American political history.

And what is with the baby blue ribbons? Never forget? 364 days a year they forget. But once a year, they dress up like adults and get all solemn (except for the Barking Biden part). They talk about resolve and how the lives lost were not in vain.

But where was 9/11 when Biden gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban with $90 billion in cash and war materiel?

2,448 American lives did not matter to this monster.

Make that 2,461 because he killed 13 more in his dreadful retreat.

Bark, mongrel. Bark.

The Taliban won 9/11 because the Swamp won last November.