September 11, 2021
REMEMBERING THE FALLEN HEROES OF BENGHAZI:
This year commemorates nine years since the coordinated terror attack against two United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya by Islamic militants.
The attack of the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi began the evening of Sept. 11, 2012, which resulted in the deaths of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and Diplomat Sean Smith.
Then, in the early morning of Sept. 12, 2012, the militants launched a mortar attack against a CIA annex about a mile from the U.S. diplomatic compound. Several people were wounded. Retired Navy SEALS Tyrone Snowden Woods and Glen Doherty, died while protecting others.
“They are American heroes and they are a part of the American story,” said Woods’ mom, Cheryl Croft Bennett.
