JOE BIDEN’S MISSION ACCOMPLISHED MOMENT: The Taliban flag flies at the Afghan presidential palace on 9/11.

Earlier: Condi Rice Hits Basic Flaws in Biden Withdrawal: Why Not Wait Until Winter? Why Telegraph ‘Out’ Date.

Joe wanted to have some big optics in time for the 9/11 anniversary. Unfortunately, thanks to the Taliban, he’s getting them.

More: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL): We Have Dead Servicemen in Kabul Because Biden ‘Wanted A Photo Op September 11.’