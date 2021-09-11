September 11, 2021

TRUST THE SCIENTISTS, THEY SAID: Fauci-Funded Wuhan Lab Viruses 10,000 Times Stronger Than Usual, Documents Show. “The U.S. nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance notified Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in two reports that between June 2017 and May 2018 it had created three lab-generated chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses in China that exhibited ‘significantly higher’ viral loads, documents first reported by The Intercept show. But Fauci’s agency continued to fund the project with taxpayer dollars without flagging it for review by an independent committee created in late 2017 to oversee so-called gain-of-function research.”