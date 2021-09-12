September 12, 2021

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin wins MMA debut.

Alana McLaughlin, the second openly transgender woman to compete in MMA in the United States, won her debut Friday night via submission at the Combate Global prelims in Miami, Fla.

The 38-year-old used a rear-naked choke against Celine Provost to end the match 3 minutes, 32 seconds into the second round.

McLaughlin, who began her gender transition after leaving the U.S. Army Special Forces in 2010, said she hopes to be a pioneer for transgender athletes in combat sports.