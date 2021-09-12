September 12, 2021

SUPPLY CHAINS: Record Number of Ships at Southern California Ports. “The Marine Exchange of Southern California on Friday reported a new record of 134 ships in port, including 74 total ships at anchor and 60 at berth. This sets a new all-time record for the number of ships in port. Among them, 86 are containerships and 55 are at anchor, both of which are also new records. Thirty-one containerships were at berth Friday. The Marine Exchange reports that all anchorages are full and a number of ships (15 by our count) are drifting.”