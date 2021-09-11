September 11, 2021

ON 9/11, OBAMA DHS SEC. JEH JOHNSON WARNS OF ‘PRINCIPAL THREAT’ TO THE HOMELAND: (Hint: It’s Not Terrorism).

“We are safer when it comes to the threat of a large-scale 9/11-type attacker by a foreign terrorist organization,” former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson told Fox News host Neil Cavuto on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

On this solemn day of remembrance, the Obama DHS secretary warned about “domestic-based” threats and acknowledged that there are threats from terror organizations planning attacks in places like Yemen, the Horn of Africa, and Afghanistan. “ISIS-K is on the rise now because of the profile of the attack” in Afghanistan,” he said. “You’ve also gotta be concerned about those here who radicalize in secret, who can do a lot of damage.”

But what really worries Johnson is… wait for it… global warming.