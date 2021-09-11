September 11, 2021
ON 9/11, OBAMA DHS SEC. JEH JOHNSON WARNS OF ‘PRINCIPAL THREAT’ TO THE HOMELAND: (Hint: It’s Not Terrorism).
“We are safer when it comes to the threat of a large-scale 9/11-type attacker by a foreign terrorist organization,” former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson told Fox News host Neil Cavuto on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack.
On this solemn day of remembrance, the Obama DHS secretary warned about “domestic-based” threats and acknowledged that there are threats from terror organizations planning attacks in places like Yemen, the Horn of Africa, and Afghanistan. “ISIS-K is on the rise now because of the profile of the attack” in Afghanistan,” he said. “You’ve also gotta be concerned about those here who radicalize in secret, who can do a lot of damage.”
But what really worries Johnson is… wait for it… global warming.
As Julia Gorin wrote in the Christian Science Monitor in 2006, “Freud called it displacement. People fixate on the environment when they can’t deal with real threats. Combating the climate gives nonhawks a chance to look tough. They can flex their muscle for Mother Nature, take a preemptive strike at an SUV. Forget the Patriot Act, it’s Kyoto that’ll save you.”
Of course, Johnson is far from alone: From Jan 6 to Climate Change, Media’s Ridiculous 9/11 Comparisons Cheapen Tragedy.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): FLASHBACK: