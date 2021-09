LOOK, THESE ASSCLOWNS WANT TO LOSE TO SOMEONE: Us, At the Gate.

They’d like it to be the commies or the Islamists. Let’s piss them off. Make them lose to America.

(And before someone says we’re not barbarians? By their lights, we are. We don’t believe in 57 genders and 23 forms of oppression. And that’s fine. Their walled cities stink to high heavens. We’re the barbarians pounding on the gates.)