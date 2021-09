IT’S ALL POLITICAL THEATER: Postal Workers Reject Biden “Requirements”.

Then again, I reject Biden’s everything. Who is he to me that he can give me orders? It’s not like he’s the real president. (I don’t mean he’s not my president. He’s nobody’s president. He was never elected. Yes, he went through a form of swearing in. And? I can swear on a Bible to be a good world Empress. It doesn’t make it so.)