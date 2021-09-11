September 11, 2021

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: On Covid and Texas, Biden Courts a Constitutional Crisis.

It’s largely “stray voltage” to distract from the intersection of Joe’s bungled Afghanistan bug-out and the 20th anniversary of 9/11. As Jim Treacher writes, “Well, if these clowns are trying to make me angry at unvaccinated people to distract me from being angry at the White House, it’s not going to work. I’m vaccinated, and therefore, because of that, I don’t care if you get vaccinated. I think you should, but that’s all my opinion is: my opinion. It’s not gonna work, Mr. President. Rogan isn’t the bad Joe here, you are.”

(Classical reference in headline.)