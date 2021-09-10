September 10, 2021

STRAY VOLTAGE: Department of Education Civil-Rights Arm Launches Investigation into Florida Mask-Mandate Ban.

Critics of the governor’s action claim that it subjects vulnerable students to an unsafe learning environment, giving them justification to levy discrimination complaints against the state and appeal to the Office of Civil Rights. Proponents, however, argue that the measure doesn’t outlaw masks, but merely the mandate of masks for young children on school grounds, deferring to parents rather than school boards to make the decision.