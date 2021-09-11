September 11, 2021

OUT: “NEVER FORGET.” IN: University of Kansas student body president shares ‘Death to America’ tweet.

The student senate Twitter account and the @KUPresident account both retweeted a September 3 post that said “happy friday everybody. death to america” with a laughing emoji. She shared a different tweet after that that said “The more you read American history, the more the whole “Death to America” line sounds less like a terrifying, chaotic sentiment, and more like a perfectly rational, if anything remarkably reserved, statement.”

Hey, it’s not as if she misgendered somebody.

And this is the kind of person that the higher education industry produces in large numbers. It’s the educational equivalent of pumping out asbestos as your product: Toxic. Except that asbestos is actually useful.