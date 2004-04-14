September 11, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Michael Moore ‘flabbergasted’ by the ‘grace and precision and safety’ of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal.

America’s withdrawal from the Minutemen: “The Iraqis who have risen up against the occupation are not ‘insurgents’ or ‘terrorists’ or ‘The Enemy.’ They are the REVOLUTION, the Minutemen, and their numbers will grow — and they will win….I oppose the U.N. or anyone else risking the lives of their citizens to extract us from our debacle…the majority of Americans supported this war once it began and, sadly, that majority must now sacrifice their children until enough blood has been let that maybe — just maybe — God and the Iraqi people will forgive us in the end.”

—Michael Moore, April 14, 2004.

And speaking of grace and precision and safety: Biden Is Running a Hostage Negotiation With the Taliban.