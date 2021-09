FREUD CALLED IT DISPLACEMENT:

Or as Jim Treacher writes: Biden Commemorates 9/11 By Getting Tougher on Americans Than on the Taliban. The ol’ divide-and-conquer technique.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the actual Taliban, “We’re in a weird place when we’re officially more concerned about the lack of gender diversity at the top of a terror state than we are about, you know, a terror state.”

(Classical reference in headline.)